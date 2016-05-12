MILAN May 12 The share swap ratio set for a
planned merger between Italian banks Banca Popolare di Milano
and Banco Popolare will not change, the
chief executive of Popolare Milano, Giuseppe Castagna, told a
newspaper on Thursday.
Shares in Banco Popolare fell 9 percent on Wednesday, while
Banca Popolare di Milano closed down 6.4 percent on
weaker-than-expected results for the banks.
"Not at all," Castagna told Il Sole 24 Ore daily when asked
if recent market volatility would have an impact on the share
swap ratio agreed in March.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)