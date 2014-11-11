MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Banco Popolare posted a net loss of 121.7 million euros in the first nine months hit by higher loan loss charges and one-off costs related to the early retirement of 330 employees.

Banco Popolare said it had written down bad loans in the third quarter alone for 445.3 million euros, up from 292 million euros in the same period a year earlier - unlike bigger rivals Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, which both reported a fall in loan loss provisions on an annual basis.

Bad loan writedowns at Banco Popolare totalled 1.07 billion euros in the first nine months compared to 684.6 million euros in the same period of 2013.

Doubtful loans stood at 14.9 billion euros at the end of September.

The bank, which earlier this year carried out a 1.5 billion euros capital increase, said it was analysing the outcome of a pan-European review of lenders and that possible adjustments to its balance sheets would be reflected in fourth-quarter results.

An early retirement accord for 330 people reached with trade unions in July led to a 67.6 million euro charge.

Banco Popolare said its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 11.9 percent at the end of September, up from 11.4 percent at the end of June.

