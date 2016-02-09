MILAN Feb 9 Banco Popolare, Italy's fourth-largest bank by assets, turned in a profit in 2015 for the first time in five years helped by lower loan loss provisions and said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros a share.

Banco Popolare, which is the final stretch of merger talks with rival Banca Popolare di Milano, said net profit for 2015 totalled 430 million euros ($487 million).

The bank wrote down doubtful loans for 804 million euros last year, less than a quarter compared with the 3.56 billion euros of 2014.

Capital strength improved slightly in the last quarter and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 12.4 percent at the end of 2015 on a fully compliant basis with Basel 3 banking rules up from 12.2 percent at the end of September.

Banco Popolare held net problematic loans worth 14 billion euros at the end of December. The coverage ratio stood at 44 percent down from 45 percent three months earlier due to the sale of some unsecured loans.

Banco Popolare last paid a 3 euro cent dividend in May 2011 over its 2010 results.

Shares in Banco Popolare, which closed down 8.6 percent on Tuesday, have lost 50 percent of their value so far this year as investors concerned about economic growth and bad loans dump banking shares. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)