Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
MILAN May 11 Shares in Banco Popolare fell 5 percent on Wednesday and were halted from trading after the lender reported a surprise first quarter loss due to loan writedowns requested by the European Central Bank.
As a condition to approve Banco Popolare's merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, the ECB has told the bank to improve its loan loss coverage.
Banco Popolare said on Tuesday it had written down loans for 684 million euros ($779 million) in the first quarter, nearly four times more than in the same period of 2015, posting a net loss of 314 million euros for the first three months.
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.