* Banco Popolare shares fall 14 pct to record low
* Bank booked writedowns ahead of merger with Popolare
Milano
* Italian banking shares dogged by concerns over bad loans
By Valentina Za
MILAN, May 11 Shares in Banco Popolare
plunged 14 percent on Wednesday after a surprise first-quarter
loss driven by loan writedowns -- the main focus of investor
concerns over Italian banks.
Banco Popolare booked loan writedowns requested by the
European Central Bank as a condition for approving a planned
merger with Banca Popolare di Milano that will create
Italy's third-biggest banking group.
To improve its loan loss provisions Banco Popolare must
raise 1 billion euros in a share issue slated for early June.
Investors are expected to be more supportive of the move
than was the case when Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI
tried to raise cash last month and had to be supported by a new
bank rescue fund.
Shares in Banco Popolare lost 14 percent by 1040 GMT,
hitting a record low of 4.14 euros.
Popolare Milano lost 10 percent to 0.50 euros, against a 3
percent drop in Italy's banking index.
Italian banks have lost nearly 40 percent of their market
value so far this year, weighed down by concerns they could need
additional capital to shoulder losses from sales of bad loans
that rose to 360 billion euros ($410 billion) during a long
recession.
A share rebound triggered by the hasty creation last month
of the fund intended to inject capital into weaker lenders and
buy their bad loans proved short-lived.
Banco Popolare said late on Tuesday that it had written down
loans for 684 million euros in the first quarter, nearly four
times more than in the same period of 2015, posting a net loss
of 314 million euros for the first three months.
CEO Pierfrancesco Saviotti told an analyst call that the
loan writedowns were the first step towards selling chunks of
bad loans and that it would book further provisions this year.
He said the ECB wanted provisions to cover 62 percent of the
most troubled loans up from a 60 percent coverage ratio the bank
reached in the first quarter.
Bankers say other Italian banks are likely to follow in the
steps of Banco Popolare and raise cash to make up for loan
losses.
Loans to insolvent borrowers are valued on average at around
40 percent of their nominal value on Italian banks' balance
sheets but market prices for these assets reach at most 30-35
cents on the dollar when the loan is backed by a good-quality
property.
The government has tried to boost market prices for bad
loans through a number of measures but stringent European Union
rules on state aid have prevented more decisive action.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Keith Weir)