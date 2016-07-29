MADRID, July 29 Spain's Banco Popular said on Friday it had fired its CEO Francisco Gomez and named Pedro Larena as his replacement, confirming media reports.

Gomez, who has been Popular's CEO since 2013, will step down immediately and Larena will take over on Sept 1, the bank said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)