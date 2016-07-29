BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
MADRID, July 29 Spain's Banco Popular said on Friday it had fired its CEO Francisco Gomez and named Pedro Larena as his replacement, confirming media reports.
Gomez, who has been Popular's CEO since 2013, will step down immediately and Larena will take over on Sept 1, the bank said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.