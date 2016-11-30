MADRID Nov 30 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Wednesday the European Central Bank (ECB) had set it a
capital requirement under the strictest criteria - its
fully-loaded capital ratio - of 7.875 percent for 2017.
Analysts expect the bank to finish the year with a
full-loaded capital ratio of around 10.5 percent.
Popular is under pressure as several shareholders have
called for the bank's chairman, Angel Ron, to stand down due to
discontent over his plan to spin off billions of euros of toxic
property assets.
Since June, when Popular raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.6
billion) via a share issue to clean up its portfolio, its shares
have fallen around 55 percent. It has said could post losses of
up to 2 billion euros for 2016.
($1 = 0.9462 euros)
