MADRID Nov 24 Spain's Banco Popular
said late on Wednesday that Chairman Angel Ron had the support
of the board to carry out a plan designed to put the struggling
bank on a better financial footing after media reports that he
could leave.
"The board has reinforced its support for the chairman,"
Popular said in a statement. "The board remains united to push
forward with the business plan that has been announced to the
market."
Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday that
members of the board were considering candidates to replace Ron,
chairman since 2006, after several shareholders grouped together
to demand his exit.
In June, Popular finalised a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.64
billion) capital hike to clean up its toxic property asset
portfolio and announced provisions of 4.7 billion euros, which
it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.
Popular, Spain's sixth biggest bank, posted third-quarter
profit of just 416,000 euros.
($1 = 0.9487 euros)
