* Former chairman ousted over failure to clean up toxic
assets
* His replacement reported to view merger as potential
solution
* Further sector consolidation expected
(Adds background, quotes from other bank CEOs and Bank of
Spain)
By Angus Berwick and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Dec 15 Banco Popular's incoming
chairman does not have a mandate to sell the bank, its CEO said
on Thursday after reports that outgoing Angel Ron's replacement
considered a merger as the solution to the Spanish lender's
financial woes amid calls for more sector consolidation.
Popular, regarded as the weak link of Spain's banking
sector, said on Dec. 1 that it would replace Ron with Emilio
Saracho after shareholders rebelled over his failure to clean up
30 billion euros ($32 billion) in toxic assets.
Ron had long maintained that Popular was financially strong
enough to remain independent. Bankers and analysts say his
ousting could mark it out for a potential takeover and trigger
another phase of consolidation in a sector that has been
whittled down to 14 players from 55 since the financial crisis.
"Emilio Saracho does not have a mandate to do that, as far
as I know," CEO Pedro Larena told reporters at a banking
conference.
Saracho, a JP Morgan Chase vice president, will take
over at Banco Popular during the first quarter of 2017.
At the conference, which put much of the Spanish financial
elite under one roof, bank heads and their regulators said that
further consolidation is inevitable given the problems of low
profitability amid record-low interest rates and fierce
competition for a shrinking pool of loans.
"I think there is margin to keep advancing with the process
of consolidation," Bank of Spain Deputy Governor Fernando Restoy
told reporters.
"At the moment we are in a process in which things are
changing, and therefore financial institutions have to reflect
on their strategy."
Restoy also said that the Bank of Spain and the European
Central Bank (ECB) would in the near future pay "special
attention" to potential consolidation.
Before the crisis, which led to a 41.3 billion euro ($44.80
billion) restructuring of Spain's banking industry, the volume
of credit flowing from the banks to the economy was close to 2
trillion euros and the banks' average profitability was 20
percent.
Average profitability is now a third of that and the volume
of credit is 1.3 trillion euros, Bank of Spain data shows.
"Reflecting on our profitability has to make us think about
how we can be profitable in a sustainable way in the long term,
and that points to more consolidation," Bankia CEO
Jose Sevilla said at the event hosted by the IESE business
school.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado; Editing by David
Goodman)