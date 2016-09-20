* Popular says will cut up to 300 branches, 3,000 employees

By Angus Berwick and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Sept 20 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday it would cut around 300 bank branches as part of a restructuring plan that would affect up to a fifth of its almost 15,000 employees in another round of cost cutting in Spain's banking sector.

Popular, the bank with the biggest exposure to Spain's troubled real estate sector that is publicly listed, announced a cost-cutting plan in July a month after raising 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in a share issue to clean up its balance sheet.

Spain's sixth-biggest bank expects the plan to save it around 175 million euros ($194 million) annually from 2017. The bank said in a filing to the stock market regulator it would consult with unions over the 2,900 to 3,000 staff who would be affected.

Other Spanish banks such as Santander and Caixabank in recent months have also announced staff cuts and branch closures as record low interest rates bite into margins and increased domestic competition encourages efficiency gains.

Even after cutting around a quarter of staff and shutting a third of outlets since the height of the crisis in 2009 to December 2015, many lenders still have larger than average networks as Spain is among the European countries with the most bank branches per head of population.

Banking executives contacted by Reuters expect lenders to cut staff and branches by an additional 15 to 25 percent in the next two years.

Like peers worldwide, Spanish lenders are also trying to cope with a shift to online and mobile-based business, as well as with the rising costs of meeting tougher regulatory demands.

Popular's toxic property assets have hampered its attempts to recover from the crisis. It reported in July just 122,000 euros of second-quarter net profit and has announced provisions on bad loans of 4.7 billion euros, which it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.

Caixabank has said it would lay off 500 workers in Spain this year and would close 600 branches by 2018. Santander plans to lay off more than 1,000 employees in Spain and close around 450 small branches.

BBVA also wants to run the bank more efficiently betting on a digital banking model and has left the door to branch cuts.

Shares in Banco Popular were slightly up 0.6 percent at 1213 GMT, while Spain's blue-chip index was up 0.4 percent.

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

