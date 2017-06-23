(Adds details, comments from Bank of Spain deputy governor,
lawyer)
MADRID, June 23 The Bank of Spain said on Friday
Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had
available to get the liquidity it needed to avoid being wound
down by European authorities, which could pave the way for
potential legal action by shareholders.
Popular was taken over by Spain's largest bank Santander
in early June for the symbolic price of one euro after
European authorities stepped in to prevent its collapse.
Popular's rescue wiped out shareholders, including retail
investors, and some of them have already begun filing lawsuits
to determine who was responsible.
"This emphasises that there are contradicting versions in
the comments made by different authorities of what has
happened," Javier Cremades, lawyer of the Spanish Association of
Minority Shareholders, told Reuters. He said there was a need
for the judiciary to act in order to clear up the facts.
Spanish and European authorities said Spain's sixth biggest
bank needed to be rescued because of its weak liquidity
situation after a bank run.
During a parliamentary hearing in mid-June, Spain's Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said that Popular ran out of liquidity,
and was not in a position to ask for more, because it lacked
collateral.
But deputy governor of the Bank of Spain Javier Alonso said
during a conference in Santander on Friday that the bank had had
more collateral than was presented.
"But, given it didn't present it, we haven't seen it and
thus I can't certify it," Alonso also said.
The Bank of Spain's deputy governor also acknowledged that
it would have been very complicated for Popular to present the
last lines of collateral.
"If you want to mobilise assets in other countries, you have
to mobilise them in a way that is legally accessible to the
Spanish central bank here (the provider of emergency liquidity),
that is not a simple thing, it is not that easy," he said.
Asked by reporters if the Bank of Spain had not requested
more collateral, he said: "How could you think that we didn't
ask the lender?"
Alonso said Popular's response to a request for further
capital was: "Maybe tonight." He also said that due to the run
on the bank, any additional collateral might not have changed
the outcome.
The deputy governor said it was Banco Popular itself that
said it was not viable due to stressed liquidity.
Alonso did not want to establish a link between potential
claims of shareholders and the liquidity situation of Banco
Popular. He said that responsibilities would have to determined
by legal authorities.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Paul E. Day and Jane
Merriman)
Merriman)