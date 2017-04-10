MADRID, April 10 Banco Popular chairman Emilio
Saracho said on Monday the struggling bank was considering a
capital increase and did not rule out a merger.
The bank is considered Spain's weakest due to its exposure
to toxic real estate assets, and reported a record 3.5 billion
euro ($3.70 billion) loss last year.
"We need high confidence to carry out a new capital
increase, so we must create that through transparency," Saracho
told shareholders in Madrid.
Saracho, who took over the chairmanship in December, said
the bank would continue to work on selling real estate assets
and was considering selling off other non-strategic holdings.
Banco Popular shares are the worst performers on the
European STOXX banking index over the past year, falling
almost 60 percent against a 30 percent rise in the index. They
were trading down 2.8 percent at 1022 GMT.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by
Angus Berwick)