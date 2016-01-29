MADRID Jan 29 Spain's mid-sized lender Banco Popular on Friday reported a 68 percent drop in full-year net profit to 105 million euros ($114 million), missing both a 400-million-euros target and analysts' expectations.

The bank was hit by one-off charges, including a 350-million-euro provision to cover potential legal risks linked to the removal of so-called "floor" clauses on its mortgages although its net interest income, or profit from loans minus funding costs, was also down 16 percent in 2015 to 3.5 billion euros ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)