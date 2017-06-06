MADRID, June 6 The Bank of Spain's head said on Tuesday he was not prepared to answer questions about the situation of troubled Banco Popular, which is running out of time to find a buyer before a self-imposed June 10 offer deadline.

Asked about Popular's situation, Luis Maria Linde told Spain's Senate: "It's simple, now is not the time. I haven't come prepared for that."

Popular's shares have fallen over 50 percent during the last week on concern it would not be able to fulfil its stated plan to either find a buyer or raise new capital, and could face being wound down. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)