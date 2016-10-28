MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Banco Popular on
Friday reported a profit of 416,000 euros ($453,523.20) in the
third-quarter, as it is in the process of cleaning up its
balance sheet.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 500 million euros in the third quarter, just
below forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.
In June, Popular finalised a 2.5-billion-euro capital hike
to clean up its toxic property asset portfolio and announced
provisions of 4.7 billion euros, which it said could lead to
overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.
Popular, Spain's sixth biggest bank, had posted profit of
122,000 euros in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)