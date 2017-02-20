MADRID Feb 20 Small investors angry with the
failure of Banco Popular's outgoing chairman to clean
up the bank's books and its poor stock performance voiced their
concerns at a shareholder meeting as he handed over power.
Popular, considered a weak link in Spanish banking due to
its high exposure to troubled real estate assets, has seen a 53
percent decline in the last year, becoming the second worst
banking stock on the European STOXX banking index. In
the same period, this index has risen 25 percent.
Shareholders complained that outgoing chairman Angel Ron had
left the bank with a non-performing loan ratio of 14.61 percent,
the highest among Spanish banks in 2016.
Ron, who has been in charge for more than a decade, will be
succeeded by Emilio Saracho.
"Banco Popular has behaved more like a savings bank rather
than a proper well managed (private) bank," said investor Miguel
Vazquez Garcia, referring to institutions that had to be bailed
out during the country's banking crisis in 2012.
In 2016 Banco Popular posted a record 3.5 billion-euro loss
and soured property loans eroded the bank's capital position and
cast doubt over its financial targets..
Retail investor Antonio Ramos said that the new chairman
would need to take immediate action.
"Real estate assets have left us bleeding and drained all
the capital, (the new management) will need to take bold actions
because we are running out of time," he told the meeting.
Ron had formally resigned before the meeting on Monday so
was not present to reply to the criticism.
Deputy Chairman Roberto Higuera did not give any new
financial targets during the meeting and said that any incoming
strategy, including whether to pay dividends, would lie in the
hands of Saracho, who is expected to be confirmed chairman by a
separate board meeting later on Monday.
Under Ron, the bank was planning to hive off 6 billion euros
of its property assets into a separate division to help reduce
its non-performing real estate portfolio by 15 billion euros by
2018 but it remains to be seen how Saracho will proceed.
