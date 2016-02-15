SAO PAULO Feb 15 Net income at Banco Safra SA
, a non-listed Brazilian bank owned by billionaire
financier Joseph Safra, rose 6.9 percent last year, half the
increase posted in the prior year, as defaults doubled and
loan-loss provision expenses jumped.
In a statement on Monday, Banco Safra said profit totaled
1.7 billion reais ($425 million) in 2015, up from 1.55 billion
reais a year earlier. Return on equity fell slightly to 18.5
percent from 19 percent in 2014.
The bank did not disclose data on interest and fee income,
although it said non-interest expenses rose 11.7 percent,
slightly above annual inflation in Brazil and about 40 percent
more than in 2014. The bank's loan book slid slightly to 75.6
billion reais, of which 91 percent were loans with the least-
risky ratings.
The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan
delinquencies, jumped to 1.5 percent of outstanding loans,
reversing a drop in the prior year, although still the lowest
among the largest Brazilian private-sector banks. Banco Safra is
Brazil's largest non-listed lender after state-controlled Caixa
Ecopnômica Federal, and the No. 5 private-sector lender.
The numbers suggest that even the most conservative lenders,
such as Banco Safra, are doubling down on efforts to strengthen
their balance sheets to offset soaring defaults. A slump in
Latin America's No. 1 economy and fallout from a sweeping
corruption probe of state companies are driving a record number
of firms and households into insolvency.
The bank's coverage ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to
absorb potential losses from a surge in defaulted loans, fell to
369 percent at the end of December from about 481 percent in
2014. The number indicates that Chief Executive Officer Rossano
Maranhão is keeping provisions elevated as Brazil grapples with
a recession that could be the longest and harshest since 1901.
Assets rose 6.2 percent last year to 151.8 billion reais,
while client money under management reached 193.2 billion reais,
the statement said.
Lebanese-Brazilian financier Joseph Safra and his family
control the São Paulo-based bank as part of a vast banking and
financial conglomerate that operates in 19 countries. Forbes
Magazine ranks Joseph Safra as the world's richest banker, with
a fortune of about $17 billion.
($1 = 3.9961 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)