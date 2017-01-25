LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Banco Santander has mandated banks for an inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue, according to a lead.

The Spanish lender (rated A3/A-/A-) has appointed Barclays and Santander as structuring advisors and Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander as joint lead managers for the euro five-year benchmark.

The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU regulations have been approved.

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)