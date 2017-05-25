BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
CUIABÁ, Brazil, May 25 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the country's fifth largest bank by assets, believes an ongoing drop in interest rates will provide an opportunity for private sector banks to increase lending to the agribusiness sector.
Speaking as the host of an agribusiness conference in Mato Grosso, Sérgio Rial, the bank's chief executive since January 2016, said state-run Banco do Brasil SA has been a key agribusiness lender, but that is going to change. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .