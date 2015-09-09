(Changes dateline, adds background throughout)
SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Banco Santander Brasil SA
named on Wednesday Chairman Sérgio Rial
as chief executive officer, as the nation's third-largest
private-sector lender moves toward regaining ground lost to
homegrown competitors in recent years.
As part of a succession plan that had been already put in
place, Rial will replace Jesús Zabalza at the helm of Santander
Brasil, the local subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA
, according to a securities filing. Zabalza will in turn
preside over Santander Brasil's board, the filing said.
Rial, a former dealmaker at Bear Stearns Cos and ABN Amro
Bank NV, joined Santander Brasil as chairman in February to help
spearhead a turnaround at a firm that had long underperformed
rivals. Rial left meatpacker Marfrig SA, where he
helped cut debt and sell assets, at the start of the year.
His appointment comes at a time when Brazilian banks are
facing the most challenging business outlook in recent history:
the economy is contracting at the fastest pace in at least 25
years, and rising inflation, borrowing costs and unemployment
rates are weighing down the ability of households and companies
alike to service their debts.
Financial companies are also braced for a wave of tax hikes
as the government seeks to narrow a swelling budget deficit.
Santander Brasil has the lowest profitability indicators and
smallest loan book among Brazil's top-four listed commercial
banks.
Zabalza's efforts to help Santander Brasil expand faster in
card processing, financial services and lending to mid-sized
companies indeed helped bolster profits, although at a slower
pace than required, analysts said.
Units of Santander Brasil, a blend of the bank's common and
preferred shares, are up 8.3 percent this year, the result of a
partial buyout plan executed by parent company Banco Santander.
Rial's appointment was first reported by newspaper O Estado
de S. Paulo's online edition late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by W Simon)