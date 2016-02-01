BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
Feb 1 Financial services provider Santander Group, a unit of Banco Santander SA, appointed Peter Jackson chief innovation officer, replacing Jose Maria Fuster.
Jackson was previously the chief executive of Travelex Group.
He has also held senior positions at Lloyds Banking Group , Halifax Bank of Scotland and McKinsey & Co. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Honeywell files International Trade Commission complaint against Code Corp. over bar code reading patent infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: