BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 26 Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its largest market Brazil.
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, reported net profit of 1.87 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in the first three months of the year against analysts' forecasts of 1.77 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8.4 billion euros, up 10 percent from a year ago.
In Brazil, where it makes about 26 percent of its profits, net profit improved for the fifth quarter in a row. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Angus Berwick)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.