BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 26 Banco Santander is more confident now that Britain's decision to exit the European Union will not have a direct impact on its British business, Chief Executive Jose Antonio Alvarez said on Wednesday.
"Initially the perception was very negative for growth ... so far this has not materialized, growth has been good and the impact on volumes has been immaterial," Alvarez said.
"Now we are more confident that there will less direct impact on volumes and results," he told reporters at a news conference to present the Spanish bank's first-quarter results.
Britain is Santander's second largest market. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.