MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Sept 24 Banco Santander SA
* Banco Santander ("santander") reports that it is exploring, jointly with its partners Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, a potential integration of Santander Asset Management, its asset management arm, with Pioneer Global Asset Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.