LISBON, April 24 Banco BPI, Portugal's
third-largest listed lender, posted on Wednesday a 3 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit mostly thanks to capital gains
from sales of government bonds, while net interest income fell.
The net profit of 40.5 million euros ($52.6 million) fell
short of an average analysts' forecast of 46 million euros.
Net interest income fell nearly 7 percent to 116 million
euros, compared to 145 million euros predicted by analysts, to a
large extent due to interest paid on over 1 billion euros in
recapitalisation loans from the government.
Portugal's 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout earmarked 12
billion euros for banks, of which about 6 billion euros have
been used.
BPI said it decided to make an early repayment to the state
of a further 100 million euros in these loans after paying back
200 million last month. It still owes the state 900 million
euros.
BPI said it made a capital gain of 129 million euros from
sales of government bonds bought last year, aided by a sharp
improvement in investor sentiment over the euro zone debt
crisis.
Net profit at its overseas unit, mainly in Angola, dipped 1
percent from a year earlier to 19.3 million euros.
The bank's shares had closed 1.74 percent higher at 1.055
euros before the results were announced.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
