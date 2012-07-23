BRIEF-Alza files for delisting from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, July 23 Banco Bradesco expects to post return on equity of around 20 percent in coming quarters as Brazil's second-largest private sector bank diversifies its sources of revenue, keeps expenses under control and puts a lid on loan delinquencies, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday.
Return on equity, known as ROE, is a widely used gauge of profitability in the banking industry.
Early indicators are showing that loan defaults in Brazil will stabilize and begin declining soon, Trabuco said, without elaborating on a timetable for that.
BAKU, June 7 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday a London court had supported its request to prevent creditors pursuing legal action in the United Kingdom, giving it time to restructure $3.3 billion in debt.