SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian entrepreneur
Carlos Alberto Oliveira Andrade failed to rally support from
some creditors of Banco BVA to take over the bankrupt
small-sized lender, just hours ahead of a central bank deadline
on Wednesday to avert its liquidation.
A proposal by Oliveira and his car dealership and financing
group CAOA to pay bondholders of BVA's local and
dollar-denominated debt a 65 percent discount on their holdings
was rejected by a group of pension and retirement funds
represented by local BNY Mellon and Drachma Capital, CAOA said
in a statement.
"It's hard to tell whether the negotiations will continue,
because Banco BVA could be liquidated in any moment," the
statement said. Brazil's central bank seized Banco BVA on Oct.
19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of
regulations at the Rio de Janeiro-based lender.
CAOA said that an extension of the deadline was unlikely.
Calls to media representatives of BNY Mellon and Drachma
were not immediately answered.