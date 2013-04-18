BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
SAO PAULO, April 18 Brazil's central bank on Thursday extended its intervention in bankrupt small-sized lender Banco BVA SA for 90 days, according to a statement.
The central bank had seized Banco BVA, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations. Regulators at the time had given administrators of the bank 90 days to find a buyer or face liquidation.
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Status of talvivaara's corporate reorganization - banks requested cancellation of the bankruptcy application