SAO PAULO, April 18 Brazil's central bank on Thursday extended its intervention in bankrupt small-sized lender Banco BVA SA for 90 days, according to a statement.

The central bank had seized Banco BVA, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations. Regulators at the time had given administrators of the bank 90 days to find a buyer or face liquidation.