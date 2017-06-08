MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.

The bank priced its initial public offering at 29.50 pesos per share earlier on Thursday. It said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that the total offer was worth about 8.79 billion pesos ($482.30 million), including the over-allotment.

($1 = 18.1880 Mexican pesos)

