BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
MILAN, Sept 27 Italian lender Banco di Desio e della Brianza said on Friday it would submit a non-binding expression of interest to buy cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which is currently under special administration.
The bank said in a statement its capital ratios would remain "more than adequate" if it completed the acquisition, and ruled out needing a capital increase.
It said any financial details about the operation would be determined, if applicable, after the due diligence process.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.