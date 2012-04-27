By Jesús Aguado
| MADRID, April 27
MADRID, April 27 Spanish banks Banco Mare
Nostrum (BMN) and Banco Popular are the favourites to
buy small state-rescued lender Banco de Valencia,
sources with access to the prospectus for the sale told Reuters
on Friday.
Banco de Valencia is the smallest of three troubled banks
which the Bank of Spain must sell this year and Friday is the
deadline for potential bidders to put forward non-binding offers
for a June auction.
"BMN has submitted its non-binding offer this afternoon.
(The purchase) would help the institution almost reach the
psychological number of 100 billion euros in assets ... to
operate more efficiently in the market", a financial source
familiar with the matter said.
Spain has forced its banks to recognise about 50 billion
euros ($66 billion) in losses from a housing crash which it
hopes will drive weaker banks to merge with stronger players.
Investors believe the reform plan falls short as it does not
take into account new losses stemming from mortgage and
corporate loan defaults during the country's recession.
Another financial industry source said Popular would look
closely at Banco de Valencia after losing a takeover battle for
state-rescued bank Unnim to BBVA, Spain's
second-largest bank. BBVA bought Unnim in March for a symbolic 1
euro in return for guarantees of 953 million euros against
future losses.
Banco Popular's Chief Financial Officer Jacobo
Gonzalez-Robatto declined to comment on Banco de Valencia during
Friday's news conference on its quarterly results.
"On the first institution (Banco de Valencia) we have to
respect the clause of confidentiality with the Bank of Spain and
won't comment, but on Catalunya Caixa we have been invited to
express our interest and we are going to take a look into it,"
Gonzalez-Robatto said.
The Bank of Spain, which has already sold four state-rescued
banks, has three more left to sell. It has started marketing two
of these: Banco de Valencia - a small, listed bank based on
Spain's east coast, and Catalunya Caixa - a mid-sized Catalonian
savings bank.
But buyers will not be tempted unless they get guarantees to
cover future losses from rotten real estate assets left over
from Spain's decade-long property boom that ended in 2008.
These should be covered through the country's Deposit
Guarantee Fund, financed by annual contributions from banks,
which originally covered retail deposits but now also guarantees
other assets. The mechanism for guaranteeing future losses for
potential buyers is still under debate.
The sale of Banco de Valencia is expected to be covered by
an asset protection scheme financed by the Deposit Guarantee
Fund.
In order to make Banco de Valencia attractive to buyers, the
central bank has already provided significant guarantees, that
cover, for example, up to 10 years of losses against the bank's
troubled real estate asset portfolio.
The Bank of Spain took over Banco de Valencia in November
and injected 1 billion euros of emergency funds into the bank
while setting up a 2 billion euro credit line to deal with
losses.
Banco de Valencia, with assets of around 22 billion euros
and a troubled property portfolio of around 6 billion euros, is
likely to attract mid-sized Spanish banks, banking sources said.
BMN, a savings bank with presence around the Mediterranean
coast and 70 billion euros in assets, earlier this month
expressed interest in it.
Mid-sized banks want to build up their presence because
Spain's banking sector is expected to undergo a wave of
consolidation that is tipped to reduce the number of banks to
around 10 from 40 before the financial crisis.