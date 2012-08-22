SAO PAULO Aug 22 Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank by assets, named on Wednesday Paulo Roberto Lopes Ricci as senior vice president in charge of retail banking, distribution and credit operations, according to a securities filing.

Ricci, 43, has worked at the Brasilia-based bank for 28 years and was previously the lender's head of government relations. Banco do Brasil is controlled by Brazil's federal government.