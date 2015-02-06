SAO PAULO Feb 6 State-run lender Banco do Brasil SA tapped Alexandre Abreu, current head of retail banking, as its new chief executive on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The source declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak with the press.

Abreu takes over from Aldemir Bendine, who, according to sources on Friday, was chosen as the next CEO of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves Perreira; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Alden Bentley)