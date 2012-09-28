* Federal government is bank's largest shareholder
* Move seeks to force private peers to follow suit
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Banco do Brasil,
the nation's largest lender, plans to cut some service fees on
Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said, in a step
that could force some private sector rivals to follow suit.
Executives at the Brasilia-based bank are still deciding
which types of services will be eligible for the reduction in
fees, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the
plan is still in the making. The impact of any reduction on
future earnings would be "negligible," the sources added.
As part of the move, Banco do Brasil could reverse a January
decision to raise fees for seven services including cash
withdrawals at automated teller machines. "The targets have not
been decided yet," the source added.
Government officials are balking at moves by banks to resist
President Dilma Rousseff's crusade to trim domestic interest
rates - the highest among the world's 20 biggest economies.
Banco do Brasil is majority-owned by the federal government.
Rousseff's push for lower rates and bank spreads has not
fallen entirely on deaf ears. Brazil's central bank has slashed
its benchmark Selic lending rate eight times since August 2011
to an all-time low of 7.5 percent.
But bankers are fighting Rousseff's efforts to cut their
spread - the difference between the interest rate at which banks
lend and what they pay for deposits - with increases in fees and
the creation of new loan products that in some cases drive up
costs for borrowers.
Shares of Banco do Brasil have risen 38 percent over the
past three months, partly because of a perception among
investors that Rousseff will be unable to force a significant
reduction in the cost of borrowing, which is responsible for the
bulk of the banking industry's interest income.
Yet in a report released on Friday, Goldman Sachs Group
analysts cut their recommendation on shares of Banco do Brasil
to "neutral" from "buy," citing a decline in profitability as
interest and fee income fall in the face of growing government
pressure.