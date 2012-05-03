* Banco do Brasil ups bad loan provision forecasts for year

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, May 3 Banco do Brasil posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and said it will set aside about 25 percent more money to cover bad loan-related losses this year, in the latest indication that a slowing economy and growing debt burden among consumers and companies will hammer earnings.

Brazil's largest lender by assets will set provisions between 3.6 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and 3.8 billion reais in the second quarter, compared with 3.576 billion reais in the first quarter.

Provisions may range between 3.5 billion reais and 3.7 billion reais for each of the third and fourth quarters of this year, as the bank could experience above-trend growth in loan disbursements, executives said at a news conference. The bank set aside an average 2.910 billion reais in quarterly provisions last year.

The move comes after a spike in loan defaults led Banco do Brasil to raise provisions for bad loans by a staggering 36 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. As a result, profit slumped 14.7 percent, missing analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll.

"Provisions are going up because of the unfavorable performance of asset quality at Banco Votorantim and because our loan disbursements expanded above trend," Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro told reporters at an event in São Paulo.

Votorantim, an auto loan powerhouse in which Banco do Brasil bought a 49.99 percent stake in 2009, posted a net loss of 597 million reais fueled by growing losses in the auto loan portfolio. Banco Votorantim is the financial arm of Grupo Votorantim, Brazil's biggest industrial group.

Banks in Brazil are facing a phase of declining profitability as political pressure mounts to lower borrowing costs and a government growth model based on hefty credit expansion runs out of steam.

Last month, President Dilma Rousseff called on private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help revive a slowing economy. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force their rivals to follow suit.

The risk of such strategy, analysts said, is that it could force private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is struggling to regain momentum.

Asset quality and other performance indicators were mixed, but overall they were stronger than the tepid showing of Brazil's largest commercial lenders in a quarter marred by an abrupt slowing in economic activity.

"This was not a good quarter" for Banco do Brasil, wrote Saúl Martínez, a senior banking analyst with JPMorgan Securities in New York.

Shares of Banco do Brasil were down 2.4 percent at 22.39 reais, extending the stock's decline this year to 2.9 percent. Growing political pressure, weak credit trends and a flagging economy have pushed the shares down 11 percent in the past month.

Some 2.2 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days, little changed from 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter and unchanged from 2.1 percent a year earlier. The number came below the average 2.3 percent estimate at the Reuters poll.

Loans in arrears for up to 60 days, a leading indicator of future defaults, rose a meager 0.1 point to 2.6 percent in the first quarter, the bank said. The riskiest segment of loans, known in Brazil as E-H loans, saw the default ratio up by 0.2 point to 4.3 percent.

Monteiro predicts defaults will remain high for the second and third quarters of this year, and may not start falling until near year-end. Banco do Brasil's default ratio is the lowest among Brazil's four biggest banks and is less than half the banking system's average level.

EARNINGS PLUNGE

Banco do Brasil also posted a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday, below estimates, as the spike in provisions offset strong gains in interest, fee and trading-related income. Provisions rose to the highest level since at least the fourth quarter of 2009.

The state-controlled lender reported first-quarter net income of 2.502 billion reais ($1.30 billion), compared with 2.932 billion reais in the same period a year earlier. The bank was expected to report net income of 2.740 billion reais, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, first-quarter profit totaled 2.704 billion reais, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.720 billion reais in the quarter.

Profit dropped 15.8 percent from the fourth quarter, partly because of a jump in operating expenses and weak expansion in trading-related activities.

Banco do Brasil's domestic loan book jumped 16 percent to 397.195 billion reais at the end of the first quarter, slightly below the bank's own 17 to 21 percent credit expansion estimate for 2012. On a sequential basis, the loan book rose 1.7 percent, slightly above the 3.7 percent increase estimated in the survey.

Profitability, as measured by an indicator known as return on equity (ROE), slumped to 18.1 percent in the first quarter, below the average estimate of 18.4 percent in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ROE was 22.5 percent in the fourth quarter and 24.9 percent a year earlier.

ROE is seen between 19 and 22 percent for 2012. ($1 = 1.92 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Additional reporting by Vivian Pereira in São Paulo; Editing by W Simon and Matthew Lewis)