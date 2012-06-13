BRIEF-Brown Capital Management reports 5.22 pct passive stake in Paycom Software
* Brown Capital Management, Llc reports 5.22 percent passive stake in Paycom Software Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest bank by assets, expects growth in its loan book to exceed initial estimates for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine told Reuters on Wednesday.
The state-controlled bank is likely to carry out additional offerings of global notes this year, Bendine said in Rio de Janeiro. The lender sold $750 million of 10-year subordinated debt notes on Tuesday to replenish its capital base and fund other corporate purposes.
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing