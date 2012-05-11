* Head of Previ fund, vice president to leave bank
* Previ's Flores is chairman of mining giant Vale
* Clean-up in No. 1 bank began with recent dismissal
By Jeferson Ribeiro and Ana Flor
SAO PAULO, May 11 Two senior executives at
state-controlled Banco do Brasil will be ousted in
coming days, sources told Reuters on Friday, in the latest twist
of a power struggle at Brazil's largest bank.
Federal government officials already informed both
executives of the decision, said the sources, who declined to be
quoted because of the sensitivity of the issue. Their ouster
comes five months after the bank removed Allan Toledo from his
post as senior vice president for wholesale, private banking and
international businesses.
Ricardo Oliveira, a senior vice president for government
relations, and Ricardo Flores, who chairs Previ, the pension
fund for the bank's employees, were retained for a few weeks to
facilitate government-sponsored plans to lower Banco do Brasil's
borrowing costs, one of the sources said.
Last month, President Dilma Rousseff called on
private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help
revive a slowing economy. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica
Federal are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting
rates to force their rivals to follow suit.
Flores, as Previ president, sits as chairman of mining giant
Vale, also Brazil's No. 1 private sector company. The
sources said Banco do Brasil Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, a
protegé of Finance Minister Guido Mantega, and Flores have been
involved in a fierce tussle for control of the bank for at least
the past year.
Banco do Brasil is Brazil's largest bank by assets, controls
about a third of farming loans in the nation and has spearheaded
a plan by the government to use public institutions to foster
faster growth in Latin America's largest economy. Bendine took
over as CEO in April 2009, replacing a predecessor who opposed
to greater government intervention in the lender.
Banco do Brasil declined to comment. Efforts to contact
Flores and Oliveira were unsuccessful. A spokesman for the
presidential palace in Brasilia did not confirm the information.
Other changes in Previ's senior management are expected, one
of the sources said. Bendine will remain as CEO of Banco do
Brasil, another source added.
Oliveira could be replaced by César Borges, a former senator
and Bahia state governor, to replace Oliveira, a third source
said. Rousseff sounded out Borges as a possibility for the post,
said the source.