By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Fourth-quarter earnings at Banco do Brasil, the nation's biggest lender by assets, fared better than those of rivals even with a 25.7 percent fall in net income, due to strict credit risk assessment and a jump in disbursements.

Net income at the state-controlled bank slumped from a year earlier as higher provision for bad loans and expenses offset gains from rising fee income and loan growth. Steady default rates bucked a trend of rising delinquencies across the domestic banking sector.

The Brasilia-based bank earned 2.972 billion reais ($1.73 billion) in the quarter, above the average 2.731 billion reais estimate for net income in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Asset quality and other performance indicators were within expectations, an odd result compared with the poor showing of Brazil's largest commercial lenders in a quarter marred by an abrupt slowing in economic activity. The strong bottom-line numbers helped Banco do Brasil's shares post their biggest jump in a month.

Banco do Brasil "is showing better-than-industry earnings growth while sustaining return on equity ratios near the 20 percent level, in line with its private-sector peers," wrote Mario Pierry, a banking analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities.

At a news conference on Tuesday to discuss results, Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said Banco do Brasil would look to disburse credit at a faster pace this year to stave off rising competition amid declining borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy.

"Our goal is to at least maintain our market share unchanged," Bendine said, adding that he expects spreads, the difference between lending and deposit rates, to narrow in 2012.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, fourth-quarter profit totalled 3.025 billion reais, an 18.3 percent drop from the same period of 2010. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.731 billion reais in the quarter in the poll.

NEW GUIDANCE

Banco do Brasil stock rose as high as 27.11 reais, extending gains this year to 11 percent. The stock fell 19 percent in 2011.

Net income rose a meager 1.9 percent from the third quarter, partly because of a jump in operating expenses and weak expansion in net interest income -- the difference between revenue from lending- and trading-related activities and the cost of paying for deposits.

Robust loan disbursements, aided by additional demand stemming from consumers amid the year-end holiday season, and a 6.5 percent gain in fee income boosted results on a sequential basis.

Banco do Brasil's domestic loan book rose 15.6 percent to 390.508 billion reais at the end of the fourth quarter, within its 15 percent to 17 percent credit expansion estimate for 2011. On a sequential basis, the loan book climbed 4.9 percent, slightly above the 5 percent increase estimated in the survey.

In this specific item, Banco do Brasil was more aggressive than its peers as loans to small- and mid-sized companies jumped 9.2 percent and to farmers 6.7 percent in the quarter. Credit at smaller peers Itau Unibanco, Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander Brasil rose 3 percent, 3.1 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Executives unveiled a 17 percent to 21 percent goal for credit growth this year, which should be fueled by a strong rise in loan disbursements to individuals.

Fee income surged 16.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in the quarter to 5.027 billion reais. For all of 2011, fee income grew 12.8 percent, within the bank's 12 percent to 17 percent estimate.

The bank estimates fee income growth of 13 percent to 18 percent, and expansion of net interest income between 11 percent and 15 percent.

Bendine, who is nearing the end of his third year at the helm of the lender, is stepping up Banco do Brasil's involvement in highly profitable, fee-oriented activities such as insurance and reinsurance, credit card-related services and securities underwriting.

Profitability, as measured by an indicator known as return on equity (ROE), ended at 22.5 percent in the fourth quarter, above the average estimate of 19.5 percent in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ROE was 22.6 percent in the third quarter and 36.6 percent a year earlier.

ROE is seen between 19 percent and 22 percent for 2012, with growth in administrative expenses between 8 percent and 12 percent, Bendine added.

STABLE ASSET QUALITY

The executive also said defaults as a percentage of outstanding credit should remain steady throughout the year.

Some 2.1 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days, unchanged from the third quarter but down from 2.3 percent a year earlier. The number came slightly below the average 2.2 percent estimate at the Reuters poll.

Past-due farming loan defaults fell 0.2 percentage points, and consumer loan defaults excluding Banco Votorantim, in which Banco do Brasil has an about 49 percent stake, slid 0.1 point. Yet, defaults at Votorantim, which have presented below-average performance, rose an additional 1.50 points from the third quarter.

The weakest link in fourth-quarter results was Banco Votorantim, which reported a net loss of 655 million reais because of ongoing efforts to lower delinquencies and recover bad loans. Votorantim, an auto loan powerhouse in which Banco do Brasil bought a minority stake in 2009, is the financial arm of Grupo Votorantim, Brazil's biggest industrial group.

Leading indicators point to stable, if not slightly declining, default ratios. Non-performing loans between 15 days and 89 days, slid to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in the third quarter.

Banco do Brasil's default ratio outperformed that of the banking industry, as measured by the central bank, by 3.6 percentage points in the fourth quarter.

The lender set aside 2.892 billion reais to cover bad loans in the fourth quarter, compared with 2.139 billion reais a year ago and 3.259 billion reais in the third quarter.

The increase in provisions, of about 35.2 percent on an annual basis, followed the impact of separate strikes by postal and banking sector workers that led to more defaults among Banco do Brasil's customers, and strong disbursements.