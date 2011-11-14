BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund to acquire industrial facility
* The property will be acquired for $19 million, representing an initial yield of 7.4%
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Brazil's biggest bank by assets, expects recent central bank measures to mitigate credit curbs will ease capital fund-raising needs by 0.5 percentage points, Senior Vice President Paulo Caffarelli said on Monday.
For more, see [ID:nN1E7AA1PI]
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* The property will be acquired for $19 million, representing an initial yield of 7.4%
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.