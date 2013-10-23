RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Banco do Brasil
is not pulling back on loan disbursements despite a
rapid slowdown in lending by some banks in Brazil, said a senior
executive at the state-controlled lender.
Paulo Roberto Caffarelli, Banco do Brasil's senior vice
president for wholesale, private and international banking, told
analysts in São Paulo that the bank predicts loan growth of
between 17 and 21 percent in 2013.
"Recent reports that public banks would be slowing their
offer of credit do not apply to Banco do Brasil," Caffarelli
said.
His comments come at a time when private sector banks have
slowed lending because of growing default rates and when the
government is under increasing pressure to curb public sector
credit because of its outsized role in Latin America's biggest
economy.