UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
SAO PAULO Feb 12 State-run Banco do Brasil SA appointed Mauricio Maurano as senior vice president for wholesale, private and international banking, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Maurano replaces Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli, who stepped down last week to become the No. 2 official at Brazil's Finance Ministry.
Banco do Brasil is the nation's largest lender by assets.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
ATHENS, April 21 A Greek prosecutor has filed felony charges against the former chairman of Piraeus Bank , Michalis Sallas, and six other executives over property transactions involving real estate firms linked to Sallas, court officials said.