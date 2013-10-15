SAO PAULO Oct 15 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in
local investment banking firm Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo, its
latest step toward creating a full-fledged securities and
financial advisory unit, the online edition of Veja magazine
reported on Tuesday.
Veja did not disclose details of the negotiations or say
where it got the information. Banco do Brasil declined to
comment on the report, and a Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo
spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
In a May interview with Reuters, Paulo Rogério Caffarelli,
senior vice president for wholesale and private banking and
international operations at Banco do Brasil, said the investment
bank aims to strengthen sales and trading, mergers and
acquisitions, advisory and credit, as well as equity research
capabilities.
Plural was founded in 2010 by former partners of Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent
investment bank. Plural, based in Sao Paulo, is led by Rodolfo
Riechert and Andre Schwartz, both seasoned dealmakers who worked
for BTG's predecessor, Banco Pactual SA, during most of the past
decade.
Banco do Brasil is currently in talks with Banco Votorantim
SA, of which it holds 49.9 percent of capital, on
forming a specialized banking unit. The banks temporarily
suspended those talks a few months ago.
Unlike counterparts in other emerging markets such as China,
Brazilian investment banks have consistently bested their
foreign rivals over the past three years at funding deals,
forging stronger client ties and setting up distribution
networks similar to those of global banks.
Banco do Brasil has lacked a specialized unit in that
segment for years, partly because of pay and bonus restrictions
facing state-run entities. It has considered two options to
build a unit: through acquisitions or organic growth.