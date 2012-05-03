SAO PAULO May 3 Banco do Brasil expects to set aside more to cover losses stemming from overdue loans in the second quarter, in an indication that delinquencies will remain high for the coming months, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The bank, Brazil's largest lender by assets, expects provisions for bad loans to rise to between 3.6 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and 3.8 billion reais in the quarter ending June 30. Expenses related to provisions were 3.576 billion reais in the first quarter.

Provisions are expected to range between 3.5 billion reais and 3.7 billion reais for each of the third and fourth quarters of this year, the filing added.