BRIEF-Everbright Securities says March net profit of company is RMB416 mln
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB611.8 million Source (http://bit.ly/2omwiZs) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest lender, cut its estimate for growth in consumer loans this year to a range of 14 percent to 18 percent, down from 16 percent to 20 percent previously, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The company also cut its estimate for gross interest income growth this year to between 2 percent and 5 percent, down from a previous estimate of 4 percent to 7 percent.
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB611.8 million Source (http://bit.ly/2omwiZs) Further company coverage:
* Says March net profit at 2.45 billion yuan ($355.02 million)