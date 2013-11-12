SAO PAULO Nov 12 Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest lender, cut its estimate for growth in consumer loans this year to a range of 14 percent to 18 percent, down from 16 percent to 20 percent previously, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company also cut its estimate for gross interest income growth this year to between 2 percent and 5 percent, down from a previous estimate of 4 percent to 7 percent.