BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, reported on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 3.008 billion reais ($1.49 billion), compared with 3.357 billion reais in the same period a year earlier.
The bank was expected to report net income of 2.86 billion reais, according to the average estimate of five analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit was 2.502 billion reais in the first quarter.
Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, second-quarter profit totalled 2.986 billion reais. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.78 billion reais in the quarter.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.