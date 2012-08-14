SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, reported on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 3.008 billion reais ($1.49 billion), compared with 3.357 billion reais in the same period a year earlier.

The bank was expected to report net income of 2.86 billion reais, according to the average estimate of five analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit was 2.502 billion reais in the first quarter.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, second-quarter profit totalled 2.986 billion reais. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.78 billion reais in the quarter.