Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Nov 8 State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, reported on Thursday third-quarter profit that slightly beat analysts' estimates, even as provisions on bad loans exceeded expectations.
Banco do Brasil posted recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, of 2.657 billion reais ($1.31 billion),
compared with an average estimate of 2.634 billion reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
The bank reported recurring profit of 2.573 billion reais a year earlier and 2.986 billion reais in the second quarter of this year.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.