BRIEF-Nasdaq reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 mln contracts
* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year
SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA posted second-quarter earnings in line with earnings estimates on Tuesday.
Recurring profit, a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, came in at 2.634 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.630 billion reais for the period.
* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reports 5.71 percent passive stake in Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp, as of March 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p08oBl Further company coverage: