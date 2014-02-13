UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom says technical fault hits services
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
SAO PAULO Feb 13 State-run Banco do Brasil SA , Brazil's largest bank by assets, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after provisions and operating expenses surged and net interest income fell, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, reached 2.424 billion reais ($1 billion) in the quarter, down 7.1 percent from the third quarter and 23.8 percent from the same period of 2012, the filing said.
A Reuters poll of eight analysts forecast recurring profit of 2.606 billion reais in average for the quarter. Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability among banks, reached 14.2 percent in the quarter, below the poll's 15.7 percent average estimate.
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
April 24 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA: