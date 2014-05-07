UPDATE 2-Citi subsidiaries to pay $28.8 mln over giving U.S. homeowners 'runaround' -watchdog

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. consumer financial watchdog said on Monday it had fined subsidiaries of Citigroup Inc $28.8 million for giving "the runaround to borrowers" on mortgage servicing by keeping them in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure or making it difficult for them to apply for relief.