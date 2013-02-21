SAO PAULO Feb 21 Banco do Brasil SA could post return on equity above management estimates for the year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Wednesday.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, rose to 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 18.1 percent in the third quarter. The average estimate in a Thomson Reuters earnings poll was 16.1 percent. Banco do Brasil is projecting ROE, as the indicator is known, between 14 percent and 17 percent this year.